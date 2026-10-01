Singh accuses Dhillon, Kolhapure of mishandling ₹90L frozen CINTAA account

Actress Upasana Singh has called out fellow actors Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure for allegedly mishandling ₹90 lakh from CINTAA.

She claims they accessed a bank account that was supposed to stay frozen until a new committee was officially recognized.

As Singh put it, "We found out that the account had already been opened. They had opened their account there, and the money from CINTAA's FDs was transferred into it," said Upasana Singh speaking to IANS.