Singh accuses Dhillon, Kolhapure of mishandling ₹90L frozen CINTAA account
Entertainment
Actress Upasana Singh has called out fellow actors Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure for allegedly mishandling ₹90 lakh from CINTAA.
She claims they accessed a bank account that was supposed to stay frozen until a new committee was officially recognized.
As Singh put it, "We found out that the account had already been opened. They had opened their account there, and the money from CINTAA's FDs was transferred into it," said Upasana Singh speaking to IANS.
CINTAA leadership dispute over bank accounts
This isn't just about the money: Singh's accusations are tied to bigger tensions over who's really in charge at CINTAA.
CINTAA is already involved in a dispute over who should run the association, and different sides are claiming control of the committee and its bank accounts.