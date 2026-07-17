Singh hides 'Pralay' look outside Mehta's office amid paparazzi
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh was spotted outside Hansal Mehta's office, fully covered in black clothes, cap, mask, and sunglasses, making sure no one catches a glimpse of his new look for Pralay.
He skipped posing for paparazzi and brushed off playful questions like "Baba naraz ho kya?" before leaving quickly.
Singh co produces 'Pralay' 300cr
Pralay is a post-apocalyptic thriller set in a zombie-ravaged Mumbai, directed by Jai Mehta.
Singh stars opposite Kalyani Priyadarshan and is co-producing the film under his Maa Kasam Films banner. With a budget of ₹300 crore, it's his most expensive solo project yet.
Filming is expected to begin in August with major shoots planned in Australia this September.