Singh sends legal notice to FWICE over 'Don 3' exit
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh just sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after it told its 500,000 members not to work with him.
This all started when Singh left Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, and FWICE claimed he ignored its reminders to explain himself.
Singh's representative says FWICE has no jurisdiction over the matter.
Legal expert says FWICE ban unlikely
A legal expert says FWICE probably can't enforce this ban on nonmembers like Singh, so it might not hold up in court.
The whole situation is raising bigger questions about how much control film unions really have, and everyone's waiting to see what FWICE says at its press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.