Singh supports Touqeer on 'Bigg Boss 20' recalling 'Fame Gurukul'
Entertainment
Arijit Singh just gave a shoutout to his old friend Qazi Touqeer, who's now on Bigg Boss 20.
In a post, Arijit said, "I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar. "
Their friendship goes way back to their Fame Gurukul days in 2005.
Touqeer praises Singh's passion and support
Even after taking different paths (Qazi winning Fame Gurukul and Arijit building his music career), the two have stayed close.
Earlier this year, they reunited in West Bengal, rode around on a scooty, played cricket, and caught up like old times.
Qazi Touqeer recently called Arijit "pure passion" and said there was "no insecurity, no jealousy" in him, showing just how much they value each other's support after all these years.