Singh teases 'Mirzapur' expansion with crossovers and shared universe
Entertainment
Big news for Mirzapur fans: director Gurmmeet Singh has confirmed the franchise is set to grow even more.
After the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, which hit theaters for the first time this year, Singh teased that we might see character crossovers and a shared universe in future projects.
As he put it, "Never say never" when it comes to new directions.
CBFC edits, 'Mirzapur' earns over ₹270cr
Bringing Mirzapur from streaming to theaters wasn't easy: the team had to tweak some scenes to meet CBFC guidelines and ensure certification compliance.
Still, the film pulled in over ₹270 crore in just four weeks.
Interestingly, Singh says he's not focused on box office numbers; he isn't worried whether the next chapter will be another movie or a streaming season.