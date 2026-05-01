Singh to start 'Pralay' zombie shoot in August, team says

'Pralay' 300cr VFX project with Mehta

Pralay promises high-end VFX and a massive ₹300 crore budget, with Singh teaming up closely with director Jai Mehta.

While he hasn't officially signed on yet, Ranveer's also in talks for another historical epic and is currently in South Africa supporting Deepika Padukone as she films King, which drops Christmas 2026.