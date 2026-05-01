Singh to start 'Pralay' zombie shoot in August, team says
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Pralay, a big-budget zombie war film set to start shooting this August.
Despite some buzz about the film being derailed, the team says everything's moving ahead as planned and they're ready to bring something fresh to Hindi cinema.
'Pralay' 300cr VFX project with Mehta
Pralay promises high-end VFX and a massive ₹300 crore budget, with Singh teaming up closely with director Jai Mehta.
While he hasn't officially signed on yet, Ranveer's also in talks for another historical epic and is currently in South Africa supporting Deepika Padukone as she films King, which drops Christmas 2026.