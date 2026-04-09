Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' joins 2026 global top 10
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is having a massive moment. It's now among the world's top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has pulled in over ₹1,650 crore in just 20 days, making it the only Indian film in this elite club with more than $177 million worldwide.
'Dhurandhar 2' tops ₹400 cr overseas
Dhurandhar 2 isn't just a hit at home; it's making serious waves overseas too. With international earnings topping ₹400 crore (and over $25 million from North America alone), it's now the highest-grossing Indian film outside India (except China).
What really stands out? Unlike most action movies that fade after opening week, Dhurandhar 2 is still drawing crowds thanks to strong word of mouth, proving this one has real staying power.