Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' nears ₹1,300 cr India total

Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' global ₹1,712.98 cr

Since its March 19, 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2 has kept up strong momentum with a huge opening week and steady earnings after.

Its global total now stands at an impressive ₹1,712.98 crore (including over ₹415 crore from overseas), making it the first Bollywood film to hit this number during its original run, even without a Gulf release.

It's setting new benchmarks for what Hindi originals can achieve worldwide.