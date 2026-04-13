Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' nears ₹1,300 cr India total
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is closing in on box office history, coming within overtaking Pushpa 2.
After just 25 days in theaters, it's pulled in ₹1,297.48 crore across India, most of it from the Hindi version, and is about to cross the ₹1,300 crore mark.
Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' global ₹1,712.98 cr
Since its March 19, 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2 has kept up strong momentum with a huge opening week and steady earnings after.
Its global total now stands at an impressive ₹1,712.98 crore (including over ₹415 crore from overseas), making it the first Bollywood film to hit this number during its original run, even without a Gulf release.
It's setting new benchmarks for what Hindi originals can achieve worldwide.