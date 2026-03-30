Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' nets ₹846.87cr in 11 days

'Dhurandhar 2' surpasses 'Pushpa 2' domestically

The film isn't just a hit at home; it's setting new records abroad too.

Dhurandhar 2 outpaced Baahubali 2's North American numbers with over $20.8 million in nine days, and has already surpassed Pushpa 2's lifetime domestic net collection of ₹812.14 crore.

With momentum like this, it looks set to cross ₹900 crore soon, and maybe even hit that epic ₹1,000 crore mark!