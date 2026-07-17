Singh's 'Dhurandhar' becomes Netflix's top non-English film with 37 million views
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's latest action-thriller, Dhurandhar, just made history as Netflix's most-watched non-English film, racking up 37 million views worldwide.
The movie follows an Indian spy infiltrating terrorist networks in Pakistan and features a star-studded cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.
'Accused' leads Netflix India with 19 million
Before its global win, Dhurandhar was already India's top OTT film.
Meanwhile, Accused, a Me Too drama with Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, leads Netflix India's original titles this year with 19 million views.
Made in Korea (18 million views) and Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web Season 1 (16 million views) are also grabbing attention among young viewers looking for fresh stories.