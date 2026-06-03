Singh's 'Dhurandhar' franchise tops ₹3,100 cr worldwide before Japan release

Could 'Dhurandhar' surpass 'Dangal' record?

If Dhurandhar clicks with Japanese audiences, it could beat Dangal as the highest-grossing Indian film ever (that record stands at around ₹2,070 crore).

Jio Studios's Jyoti Deshpande credits its universal story and top-notch production for winning over fans everywhere, from South India (₹400 crore earned!) to Germany and even Finland.