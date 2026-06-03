Singh's 'Dhurandhar' franchise tops ₹3,100 cr worldwide before Japan release
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise just hit over ₹3,100 crore at the global box office. The second film alone pulled in ₹1,812 crore, outdoing the first movie's total, and now it's releasing in Japan in a couple of months.
Could 'Dhurandhar' surpass 'Dangal' record?
If Dhurandhar clicks with Japanese audiences, it could beat Dangal as the highest-grossing Indian film ever (that record stands at around ₹2,070 crore).
Jio Studios's Jyoti Deshpande credits its universal story and top-notch production for winning over fans everywhere, from South India (₹400 crore earned!) to Germany and even Finland.