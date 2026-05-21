Sinha and Iqbal join melody trend with playful toffee joke
Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal just jumped on the Melody trend that's all over Instagram.
In their video, Sonakshi asks Zaheer what he wants to ask, and he replies with a grin, "You know exactly how much I love you," before pulling out a Melody toffee and joking, Melody khao, khud jaan jao (Have Melody and know it yourself).
Fans loved their chemistry and playful vibe.
Meloni mention sparks Melody craze
The whole Melody craze began when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mentioned getting a Melody toffee from Prime Minister Modi during their meeting, sparking endless memes and reels.
Now celebrities like Sonakshi and Zaheer are joining in, making it even more popular.
Comments on their video ranged from fans loving Sonakshi's expressions to people joking about the couple's fun energy.