Sinha and Iqbal join melody trend with playful toffee joke Entertainment May 21, 2026

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal just jumped on the Melody trend that's all over Instagram.

In their video, Sonakshi asks Zaheer what he wants to ask, and he replies with a grin, "You know exactly how much I love you," before pulling out a Melody toffee and joking, Melody khao, khud jaan jao (Have Melody and know it yourself).

Fans loved their chemistry and playful vibe.