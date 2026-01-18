'Sirai': When, where to watch Vikram Prabhu's acclaimed courtroom drama
What's the story
The courtroom crime drama Sirai, featuring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 23, 2026. The film was released in theaters on December 25, 2025. It follows Head Constable Kathiravan's journey as he transports an accused man, Abdul Rauf, from prison to court. The movie explores themes of identity and justice within a flawed system.
Film's focus
'Sirai' explores systemic bias and human struggles
Sirai delves into systemic bias, particularly focusing on the underprivileged and minority communities in India. The film also stars LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar (in her Tamil debut), Ananda Thambirajah, Harishankar Narayanan, Munnar Ramesh, and PL Thenappan, among others. It is directed by Suresh Rajakumari, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Tamizh.
Film's background
'Sirai' received acclaim upon release
Sirai marks the directorial debut of Rajakumari. The film's music was composed by Justin Prabhakaran, while Madesh Manickam handled cinematography, and Philomin Raj took care of editing. Upon its theatrical release, Sirai received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike. It's backed by Seven Screen Studio, known for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Leo, among others.