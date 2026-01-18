Watch it on ZEE5

'Sirai': When, where to watch Vikram Prabhu's acclaimed courtroom drama

By Isha Sharma 01:45 pm Jan 18, 202601:45 pm

What's the story

The courtroom crime drama Sirai, featuring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 23, 2026. The film was released in theaters on December 25, 2025. It follows Head Constable Kathiravan's journey as he transports an accused man, Abdul Rauf, from prison to court. The movie explores themes of identity and justice within a flawed system.