Smart replaces Keaton in 'The Families Stone' as Nelson's partner
Entertainment
Jean Smart is joining The Families Stone, taking over the role once played by the late Diane Keaton.
She'll play Craig T. Nelson's new love interest, as the story picks up 20 years after Keaton's character, Sybil, passed away.
Fans have welcomed the news warmly since Searchlight Pictures made it official on September 23.
'The Family Stone' cast returns
Most of the original cast (Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Claire Danes) are back for this sequel.
The movie follows the Stone family reuniting for Christmas and meeting their dad's new partner (Smart) for the first time.
Filming begins in New York this fall, with plenty of heart and family feels promised ahead.