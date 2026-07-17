Smith shared 2-year-old Whimsy's remission after private chemotherapy, thanked supporters
Entertainment
Nara Smith just shared some big news on Instagram: her two-year-old daughter Whimsy is officially in remission after eight months of tough chemotherapy.
Smith kept the diagnosis private until treatment was done and thanked everyone for their support during this emotional journey.
Smith acknowledged hardships and posted resources
Smith opened up about how hard cancer treatment can be for families, both emotionally and financially, and posted links to charities and fundraisers to help others going through it.
She admitted that getting back to "normal" feels uncertain but remains hopeful. Smith also sent love to families still fighting cancer.
Her husband Lucky Blue Smith has been a steady source of strength throughout.