'No Ozempic, no fat-burners': Sohail Khan talks about weight loss

Khan revealed that he felt "a bit claustrophobic" in the initial days of The Alliance, his first reality show. Things worsened when he developed a stomach infection within the first week.

Despite these health challenges, Khan stayed on the show for five weeks.

He said, "I must tell you, the love and concern, not only about my health, but at any given time by contestants, made me stay in for five weeks, though I was unwell in the first itself."