'No Ozempic, no fat-burners': Sohail Khan talks about weight loss
What's the story
Actor Sohail Khan's recent appearance at the wrap-up party of the reality show The Alliance sparked concern among fans due to his noticeable weight loss. While some speculated about health issues, others wondered if GLP-1 weight-loss drugs were responsible. However, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Khan clarified that his transformation was due to a stomach bug he contracted during the show.
Health issues
Stomach infection helped him shed weight
Khan revealed that he felt "a bit claustrophobic" in the initial days of The Alliance, his first reality show. Things worsened when he developed a stomach infection within the first week.
Despite these health challenges, Khan stayed on the show for five weeks.
He said, "I must tell you, the love and concern, not only about my health, but at any given time by contestants, made me stay in for five weeks, though I was unwell in the first itself."
Diet and bonds
No Ozempic, no fat burners: Khan
Khan also had to watch his diet due to his illness, as he wanted to participate in the show's challenges.
He said, "I just needed to control what I was eating as I wanted to be a part of the challenges... So no Ozempic, no fat burners."
"I'm only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone."
Public concern
When Salman Khan spoke about Khan's weight loss
Khan's weight had also been a topic of discussion during The Alliance when his brother Salman Khan entered the show to support him.
During his appearance, Salman revealed that Khan had previously lost 12kg.
The conversation around Khan's health intensified after photographs and videos from The Alliance party surfaced online, leading to theories about how he lost weight.