Son confirms Bhosle died at 92 after Mumbai ICU stay

Bhosle's career, awards and marriages

Starting her career at just nine, Asha Bhosle became a legend with her ability to sing everything from cabaret numbers: she once shared that classical songs and ghazals helped her improve her singing.

Over decades, she won seven Filmfare Awards and two National Awards (including one for Dil Cheez Kya Hai), and sang in multiple languages.

In her personal life, she married young and later married composer R D Burman.

In recent years, she was often seen with her granddaughter Zanai by her side.