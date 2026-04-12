Son confirms Bhosle died at 92 after Mumbai ICU stay
Asha Bhosle, the iconic voice behind countless Bollywood hits, has passed away at 92. Her son confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon.
She was in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for heart and breathing issues and spent her final hours in the ICU.
Her last rites are set for Monday.
Bhosle's career, awards and marriages
Starting her career at just nine, Asha Bhosle became a legend with her ability to sing everything from cabaret numbers: she once shared that classical songs and ghazals helped her improve her singing.
Over decades, she won seven Filmfare Awards and two National Awards (including one for Dil Cheez Kya Hai), and sang in multiple languages.
In her personal life, she married young and later married composer R D Burman.
In recent years, she was often seen with her granddaughter Zanai by her side.