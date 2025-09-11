'Son of Sardaar 2' is headed to Netflix

When, where to watch 'Son of Sardaar 2' on OTT?

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:52 am Sep 11, 202510:52 am

What's the story

The comedy sequel Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The film, which was released in theaters on August 1, 2025, is expected to arrive on the streaming platform by September 26, 2025, as per 123Telugu. Despite a strong opening with Day 1 collections of ₹7.25cr and an opening weekend total of ₹24.75cr, it struggled at the box office against stiff competition from films like Saiyaara.