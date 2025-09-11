When, where to watch 'Son of Sardaar 2' on OTT?
What's the story
The comedy sequel Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The film, which was released in theaters on August 1, 2025, is expected to arrive on the streaming platform by September 26, 2025, as per 123Telugu. Despite a strong opening with Day 1 collections of ₹7.25cr and an opening weekend total of ₹24.75cr, it struggled at the box office against stiff competition from films like Saiyaara.
Film synopsis
Here's everything about film
Son of Sardaar 2 continues the story from the first film, with Devgn's character Jassi heading to Scotland and getting into new trouble. The action-comedy-romance is packed with funny scenes and witty dialogue. Apart from Thakur, the movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.
Release challenges
'Son of Sardaar 2' v/s 'Saiyaara'
The film also had to contend with several other high-profile releases like Dhadak 2, Kingdom, and Mahavatar Narsimha. The clash of multiple films diluted audience interest, affecting their performance. To make matters worse, Saiyaara became a massive global success, raking in over ₹500cr. Notably, Saiyaara is also reportedly coming to Netflix this week.
Director's profile
Everything to know about film
The film, which is a sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, is directed by noted cinematographer Vijay Kumar Arora. It is produced by Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Studios. Son of Sardaar 2 also marks the last on-screen appearance of Mukul Dev.