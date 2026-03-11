'Artists shape imagination...': Sona slams Badshah's 'Tateeree'

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed rapper-singer Badshah for his controversial song Tateeree . In an Instagram post, she criticized the track's lyrics and visuals, calling them "the laziest trope in pop culture." The song has been under fire for allegedly featuring inappropriate content with schoolgirls. Earlier this month, Haryana Police registered an FIR and began the process of issuing a lookout notice against Badshah over the allegations.

Criticism 'A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity...' In her Instagram post, Mohapatra wrote, "Not the first time we've seen this template." "A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him." "This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture." She added that just calling oneself a "son of Haryana" with "a sad face doesn't cut it."

Responsibility She also highlighted Haryana's gender issues Mohapatra further wrote, "Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women, and honor killings." "Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination." "You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better." She ended her note with a message to those who enjoy such content: "& those of you fashion victim wannabes paying for this shit.. grow a brain or a soul?"

