Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad 2': Team to begin Mumbai schedule soon
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming series Dahaad 2 are all set to take things up a notch with their lead actors Sonakshi Sinha, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Gulshan Devaiah. After completing the Rajasthan schedule, director Reema Kagti and her team will now shift gears to Mumbai for the next leg of filming, reported Mid-Day. The Rajasthan shoot was crucial in setting up the new case and its socio-cultural context.
Production insights
Rajasthan leg focused on building the world of 'Dahaad 2'
The Rajasthan leg of Dahaad 2 was shot in various small-town locations. A source close to the production revealed that this schedule was all about "building the world again, getting the mood, and the investigation in place." This strategic approach has set a solid foundation for the next phase of filming in Mumbai. The source added, "The idea isn't to suddenly make it larger-than-life. But as the case progresses, the stakes naturally escalate. The Mumbai schedule reflects that progression."
Anticipation builds
Everything we know about 'Dahaad 2'
Dahaad 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed series Dahaad, which starred Sinha and Vijay Varma. The first season was praised for its gripping storyline and strong performances. With Kagti at the helm again, fans can expect another thrilling ride in this new installment. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. No release date has been announced yet.