Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad 2': Team to begin Mumbai schedule soon

Production insights

Rajasthan leg focused on building the world of 'Dahaad 2'

The Rajasthan leg of Dahaad 2 was shot in various small-town locations. A source close to the production revealed that this schedule was all about "building the world again, getting the mood, and the investigation in place." This strategic approach has set a solid foundation for the next phase of filming in Mumbai. The source added, "The idea isn't to suddenly make it larger-than-life. But as the case progresses, the stakes naturally escalate. The Mumbai schedule reflects that progression."