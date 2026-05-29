Sonakshi Sinha rents out Bandra apartment to consulate of Kuwait
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly rented out her luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Bandra to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait. The deal, which is worth a whopping ₹1.92 crore, was confirmed by property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, via Hindustan Times. The apartment will serve as residential accommodation for the Consul General Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz and his family members and staff for a year.
Apartment details
Apartment has 3 parking spaces for tenants' use
The rented apartment is situated on a higher floor of a building called 81 Aureate in Bandra West. It spans 4,350 sq ft with an additional 27 sq ft servants' toilet area. The monthly rent for the one-year lease is ₹16 lakh. The lease starts on June 7 and ends on June 6 next year. The deal also includes three parking spaces for the tenants' use.
Consulate location
Building offers a range of amenities
The Kuwait Consulate in Mumbai is located in the Churchgate area of South Mumbai, close to KC College. The building where Sinha's apartment is situated offers a range of amenities such as a gymnasium, library, conference room, two swimming pools (one for men and one for women), walking and jogging tracks, banquet hall, three garden spaces, yoga studio, open sky fitness center, kids' play zone, and clubhouse, among others.