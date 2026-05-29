The lease is for a year

Sonakshi Sinha rents out Bandra apartment to consulate of Kuwait

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:59 pm May 29, 202604:59 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly rented out her luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Bandra to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait. The deal, which is worth a whopping ₹1.92 crore, was confirmed by property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, via Hindustan Times. The apartment will serve as residential accommodation for the Consul General Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz and his family members and staff for a year.