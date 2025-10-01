Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja expecting their second child? All we know

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are reportedly expecting their second child. According to Pinkvilla, the couple is currently in the second trimester of pregnancy and an official announcement from both families is expected soon. The news comes after they welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022.

Family happiness Second baby on the way for the couple The source confirmed to Pinkvilla that the news of Kapoor's second pregnancy has "brought immense joy to both families." The couple, who got married in May 2018, have been sharing glimpses of their life as new parents since the birth of their first child. Kapoor often shares insights into her life as a working mother, balancing career and family time with grace.

Maternity fashion Kapoor's maternity fashion has always been on point Kapoor's first pregnancy was marked by a series of stunning photoshoots that highlighted her maternity fashion. The actor, known for her impeccable style, often sets new benchmarks in the industry with her sartorial choices. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how she will turn heads with her maternity looks this time around.