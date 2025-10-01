Rapper Vedan, 8 others charged for 'ganja' consumption
What's the story
The Hill Palace Police in Thripunithura have filed a charge sheet against rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, and eight others for allegedly consuming narcotic substances. The charges were filed two weeks ago at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thripunithura, reported The Hindu. The case stems from an incident in April when the police seized six grams of suspected ganja from a flat in Vyttila where they were preparing for a music show.
Legal proceedings
Accused charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
The accused have been charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A police officer from the Hill Palace station told the portal that if proven guilty, the charge would only attract a fine. After their arrest, Vedan and his co-accused were granted bail. This comes amid a sexual assault controversy surrounding the rapper.
Other case
Vedan also dealing with a rape case
In July, the 30-year-old Malayalam artist was booked for rape. The complainant, a female doctor, alleged that Vedan sexually abused her multiple times between August 2021 and March 2023 under the pretense of marriage. He was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court later in this case.