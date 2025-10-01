The case stems from an incident in April

Rapper Vedan, 8 others charged for 'ganja' consumption

The Hill Palace Police in Thripunithura have filed a charge sheet against rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, and eight others for allegedly consuming narcotic substances. The charges were filed two weeks ago at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thripunithura, reported The Hindu. The case stems from an incident in April when the police seized six grams of suspected ganja from a flat in Vyttila where they were preparing for a music show.