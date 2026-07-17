Sonam Wangchuk demands education minister resign over alleged NEET irregularities
Entertainment
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known engineer and activist, is on day 17 of a hunger strike in New Delhi. He's calling for the education minister to step down after alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Bollywood names like Kusha Kapila, Sonakshi Sinha, Zeenat Aman, and others have voiced support online, urging action and sharing Wangchuk's message.
Celebrities worry over Wangchuk's health
Kapila highlighted how student mental health needs urgent attention, saying young people must be heard.
Celebrities are worried about Wangchuk's health (he's lost nearly 8kg and is still in pain), but he insists he won't stop until the government listens.