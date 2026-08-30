'Majbooriyan hongi': Sonam Wangchuk on Salman's 'it's done, bro' remark

In July, Khan took to X to express his support for students protesting against the NEET paper leak.

He wrote, "The students are at top-priority...so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them."

He added, "So students, plz go back to your parents n homes. Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something."

"If u want, will send food from home."