'Majbooriyan hongi': Sonam Wangchuk on Salman's 'it's done, bro' remark
What's the story
In June, activist Sonam Wangchuk went on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Delhi Police later shifted him to a hospital, where he continued his protest. Amid this, actor Salman Khan took to social media to urge Wangchuk to end his fast by tweeting, "Sonam, it's done, bro." Khan's post instantly went viral. Now, Wangchuk has reacted to the actor's comments.
Reaction
'Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki'
In a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk was presented with a T-shirt featuring Khan's viral statement. He accepted the gift and expressed his thoughts on Khan's comment.
He said, "Majbooriyan hoti hongi sabki. Aage peeche, daayen baayen dekhna padta hai. Lekin unhone kuch kaha uski main izzat karta hoon (Everyone must have their own compulsions. You have to consider all sides and look at the situation from every angle. But I respect whatever he has said)."
Background
What did Khan tweet?
In July, Khan took to X to express his support for students protesting against the NEET paper leak.
He wrote, "The students are at top-priority...so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them."
He added, "So students, plz go back to your parents n homes. Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something."
"If u want, will send food from home."
Protest
Everything that happened during Wangchuk's hunger strike
Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28 at Jantar Mantar in support of students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.
The CJP-led protest was supported by several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Shabana Azmi, and Prakash Raj.
In July, the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital and later to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on orders from the Delhi High Court.
Eventually, Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25.