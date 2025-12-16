Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar introduce baby Virika to the world

Sonarika started her acting journey in 2011, but really became a household name as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She's also played standout roles in shows like Prithvi Vallabh, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. On the movie front, she's appeared in Telugu films like Jadoogadu and Speedunnodu, plus made her Hindi film debut with Saansein. She married Vikas in February 2024; their daughter was born in 2025.

Why should you care?

It's always heartwarming to see celebs share personal milestones so openly—especially when they get creative with something as meaningful as a baby name.

For fans who've followed Sonarika since her early TV days or love seeing real-life moments behind the screen personas, this is one of those feel-good updates that makes scrolling worthwhile.