Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brett James (57) dies in plane crash

Brett James, a celebrated American country music singer-songwriter and record producer, has reportedly died in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday (US time). He was 57. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the music industry , with fans and fellow musicians alike expressing their grief and paying tribute to the late artist.

Crash details Details of the incident James was among three people on board a Cirrus SR22T that crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3:00pm local time on Thursday. The plane had departed from Nashville's John C. Tune Airport and went down near Iotla Valley Elementary School, close to Macon County Airport, and surrounded by open fields. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed an investigation into the crash alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

Industry impact His work as a songwriter James was a prolific songwriter, having written some of the biggest hits for artists like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Bon Jovi, and Kenny Chesney. His most acclaimed work includes Underwood's 2006 chart-topper Jesus Take the Wheel, which earned Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The track was also nominated for Song of the Year at the 49th Grammy Awards in 2007.

Personal tribute Dierks Bentley pays tribute to James Dierks Bentley, who worked with James on his 2013 hit I Hold On, paid tribute to the late songwriter. He called him "a total legend" and shared how James helped him refine the song's concept after his father's death. "The chorus is all him... Our friendship and that song changed my life. Prayers for his family," Bentley wrote on social media.