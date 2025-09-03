Sonu Nigam says remaking 'Bijuria' 'not bad thing at all'
What's the story
Sonu Nigam, the voice behind the 1999 pop hit Bijuria, has welcomed its remake in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The song is part of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film. "Remakes, if done with respect and regard to the original creators, are not a bad thing at all," he told Hindustan Times. "Sometimes remakes spoil a song, but a lot of times they bring old melodies back and create nostalgia."
Song's journey
This is how 'Bijuria' happened
Bijuria was part of Nigam's third non-film album, Mausam. "I had the freedom to choose what I wanted to sing. We weren't thinking of movies at all; it was a pop project." In the song's music video, Nigam played a ghost. After the release, it became popular among young audiences. "That caught the fancy of youngsters like Dhawan back then, which is why he has always had so much love for the song," he said.
Song's revival
About the remake
The Bijuria remake features Nigam and Asees Kaur on vocals, with Tanishk Bagchi as the composer. The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar and written by Nigam and Ajay Jhingran. "I'm humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version," Nigam said about the revival. The music video features Dhawan and Kapoor delivering a visual spectacle with their chemistry and energy. Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases on October 2, 2025.