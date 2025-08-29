LOADING...
'Sunny Sanskari...' teaser: Varun romances Janhvi in new first look

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 29, 2025
11:57 am
The teaser for the upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was unveiled on Friday. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the 52-second clip introduces us to Dhawan's character, who is not a "Baahubali" but a "Sunny Sanskari."

Dhawan-Kapoor's humorous exchange in teaser

The teaser also features Kapoor in a saree, Malhotra on the dance floor, and Saraf making his own entry. The clip ends with a humorous exchange between Dhawan and Kapoor's characters, as she amusingly attempts to persuade him that she knows what a nightclub is. This leads to laughs as he believes she's confusing it with a jagran.

'Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding'

Fans excited for Dhawan's return to comedy

Fans have expressed their excitement over Dhawan's return to comedy. One fan wrote, "Feels like Varun Dhawan becoming Govinda of '90s." While another gushed, "Finally Varun is back in comedy." The film has been compared to the Dulhania films due to its similar vibes and Dhawan in the lead role. It also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

Everything to know about film

Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari serves as a spiritual successor to the Dulhania franchise. The film is set to hit theaters on October 2. It will clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.