Blake Lively hasn't congratulated Taylor Swift on her engagement

Blake Lively has reportedly not congratulated her ex-best friend, Taylor Swift, on her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. There are conflicting reports about Lively's reaction, with one source suggesting she hasn't reached out, while another claims she is thrilled for the couple. A source told Daily Mail that Lively isn't going to reach out. "What would be the point of reaching out now?...[Lively] has bigger fish to fry," they said, referring to her legal issues with Justin Baldoni.

Silence Lively doesn't talk about Swift at all The source further revealed that Lively "doesn't talk about Taylor at all" and isn't dwelling on their fallen friendship. "This is something that we would've talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like." "All of that. But now, it's just silence."

Wedding speculation 'Will she or won't she...' The source added, "There's no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't." "She knows that, and I don't think she particularly wants to talk about that." The insider also emphasized that Lively isn't obsessing over Swift's engagement as she's focused on her own life.

Friendship fallout Friendship fallout reportedly began earlier this year Lively and Swift's friendship allegedly broke down earlier this year after the singer was drawn into Lively's legal dispute with Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director. In January, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, accusing them of defamation, extortion, and other charges. The lawsuit was dismissed in June.