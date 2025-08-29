Lady Gaga's new song to drop alongside Netflix's 'Wednesday' 

Pop sensation Lady Gaga has announced that her new single, The Dead Dance, will be released on September 3. The song is part of the second season of Tim Burton 's Netflix series Wednesday. Earlier this year, several outlets speculated that Gaga was filming a music video for the track on Xochimilco's Doll Island, south of Mexico City, possibly in collaboration with Burton.

Announcement details Gaga announced the release date at 'Wednesday' event Gaga confirmed the release date of The Dead Dance, coincidentally on a Wednesday, on social media. She made the announcement at Spotify and Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala in New York City. "I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show," she said. "I'm also here to confirm my song The Dead Dance is coming."

Release strategy Timing of song and show's final episodes could boost both Gaga's The Dead Dance will be featured in the second season of Wednesday. The first four episodes were released on August 6 without Gaga's involvement, while the remaining four will drop on September 3, coinciding with the release of her single. This timing could potentially boost both the song and the show's viewership.