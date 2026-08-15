Sony India to launch new Tamil channel Vizha in October
What's the story
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced the launch of a new Tamil-language general entertainment channel, named Sony Vizha. The channel will go live in October 2026 and aims to provide premium content deeply rooted in Tamil culture, language, and everyday life. This marks SPNI's first step into the Tamil entertainment industry with an ambitious plan to create content that resonates not just locally but also internationally.
Programming details
Programming mix and channel identity
The channel will offer a mix of original fiction, global reality formats, movies, and tentpole entertainment across television and digital platforms.
The name Vizha means celebration or festival in Tamil.
The logo design features yellow hues associated with celebration in Tamil Nadu and electric blue for a modern look.
Company statement
'With Sony Vizha, we are taking a heartfelt step...'
Rajaraman Sundaram, chief content officer - south regional, SPNI, said in a statement, "With Sony Vizha, we are taking a heartfelt step into Tamil entertainment."
He added that the company is entering the market with humility and a genuine wish to contribute something meaningful.
"Our hope is to build premium stories that feel close to home while reflecting the confidence and curiosity of a new generation of Tamil viewers," he said.
Brand strategy
Flagship programming for the channel
SPNI said Sony Vizha will build on its history of creating popular Indian entertainment franchises like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, CID, and Crime Patrol.
The company described the channel's identity as emotionally grounded, premium in execution, and broad in appeal.
Flagship programming for the channel includes Celebrity MasterChef Tamil and Tamil Idol hosted by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.
Expansion plans
SPNI's presence in India and abroad
SPNI, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's Sony Group Corporation, operates 29 premium channels in India across Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Tamil general entertainment.
The company claims its network reaches over 700 million viewers in India and is distributed in over 150 countries.
With the launch of Sony Vizha in October, it will become SPNI's first dedicated Tamil-language channel.