'Jazz City' review: SonyLIV delivers another engaging show

Soumik Sen's Jazz City, now streaming on SonyLIV , features a diverse ensemble comprising Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak, Shreya Bhattacharya, and Shataf Figar. Set against the backdrop of the Bangladesh Liberation War, the period drama series is moody, politically charged, and artistic. In particular, Shuvoo's sensational performance makes it an engaging watch. Here's our review of the first two episodes.

Plot Transports you to 1970s Calcutta Created, written, and directed by Sen, Jazz City explores the bloody, brutal Bangaldesh Liberation War. At the center of the story is the titular Calcutta club run by the suave Jimmy Roy (Bangladeshi actor Shuvoo). The slow-burn narrative follows activists, politicians, and the local public as they come to grips with the turbulent, uncertain period. It's produced by Studio 9 and StudioNext.

#1 The cinematography is a standout factor Sen constructs the era gone by with intricate details, and Kolkata's iconic Park Street gradually turns into a crucial character. Sen sets the story firmly in the past, turning the clocks and placing you right in the middle of political conflict. However, the episodes' moody, sublime flavor is undercut by the usage of AI in some scenes. Soul-crushing, anti-thesis of art.

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#2 SonyLIV hits it out of park with casting yet again SonyLIV has had no casting failures so far. Take, for instance, Scam 1992, which made Pratik Gandhi an overnight sensation, or The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, excellently led by Amit Sial and Sahil Vaid, among others. Jazz City, too, features engaging performances by the entire ensemble. Shuvoo, though, is easily the biggest scene-stealer, and his charming and dazzling character dominates the show.

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#3 The antagonists fail to impress Going by the story, its execution, and the diverse cast, Jazz City somewhat mirrors another acclaimed historical drama series: Freedom at Midnight. However, while FAM focused on well-layered, rounded characters, Jazz City offers some unidimensional, one-note antagonists. This takes us out of the story, fractures its overall ambition, and also contrasts with its meticulous attention to detail.