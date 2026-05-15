Sood backs Bhatt amid Cannes trolling, urges focus on achievements
actor Sonu Sood has shown support for Alia Bhatt, who faced online trolling after her Cannes Film Festival appearances.
Some social media users claimed international paparazzi "ignored" her, but Sood posted that real achievements aren't about outside validation.
Bhatt replies to troll, wins support
Sood's message, "The courage to stand there, represent your craft, and carry your journey with grace is an achievement in itself," reminded everyone to focus on positivity.
Meanwhile, Alia handled the negativity with class, replying to a troll, "Why pity love? You noticed me :)."
She's also been making waves at Cannes with standout looks like an ivory saree-gown and a Cinderella-blue dress.
Fans and celebrities have backed her up, proud to see her representing India on the global stage.