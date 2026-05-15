Sood backs Bhatt amid Cannes trolling, urges focus on achievements

Bhatt replies to troll, wins support

Sood's message, "The courage to stand there, represent your craft, and carry your journey with grace is an achievement in itself," reminded everyone to focus on positivity.

Meanwhile, Alia handled the negativity with class, replying to a troll, "Why pity love? You noticed me :)."

She's also been making waves at Cannes with standout looks like an ivory saree-gown and a Cinderella-blue dress.

Fans and celebrities have backed her up, proud to see her representing India on the global stage.