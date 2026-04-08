'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer with Sooraj Barjatya to wrap soon

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:34 pm Apr 08, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

The production of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, is nearing its end. An insider told Bollywood Hungama that only a week of shooting remains. "The final schedule will take place either in the last week of April or in the first week of May, after which it'll be a wrap for Yeh Prem Mol Liya." The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles.