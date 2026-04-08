Ayushmann Khurrana starrer with Sooraj Barjatya to wrap soon
What's the story
The production of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, is nearing its end. An insider told Bollywood Hungama that only a week of shooting remains. "The final schedule will take place either in the last week of April or in the first week of May, after which it'll be a wrap for Yeh Prem Mol Liya." The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles.
Cast details
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' to feature these actors
Apart from Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya also features Shaad Randhawa, Seema Pahwa, Anupam Kher, and Supriya Pathak in key roles. The film is a family entertainer produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. In October 2025, a source revealed that after Uunchai (2022), Rajshri Productions decided to collaborate with Mahaveer Jain Films once again for this project.
Actor's perspective
'It's about family, values, and romance...'
In January, Randhawa had told Bollywood Hungama, "It is a film that only Sooraj can make." "It's about family, values, and romance. There's dada ji, dadi ji, nani, bua - it's that kind of a film (smiles)." "It touches upon relationships; I don't think anybody knows relationships better than Sooraj ji. The film also tells a beautiful love story."