'Mandaadi': Mahima Nambiar to have dual avatars in Soori's film

The upcoming Tamil movie Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas, will feature Mahima Nambiar in two different avatars. The film is directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and revolves around sailboat racing. A source from the film's team revealed to Entertainment Times that Nambiar will be seen as both a young girl and a middle-aged woman in the movie.

Filming difficulties 'Mandaadi' filming faced challenges due to the sea location The film is primarily being shot in the coastal town of Thondi in Ramanathapuram to preserve authenticity. The source added, "The sea scenes are being shot entirely on the sea." "You cannot immediately go for a retake. The boats keep shaking, and it takes time to assemble everything and get everything back to the same position."

Production hurdles 'Mandaadi' team faced setbacks during filming The production team of Mandaadi has faced several setbacks while shooting at the sea. In October, they lost a day's footage when their camera fell into the water and had to reshoot those portions. To prepare for their roles, Soori and other actors underwent sailboat training with local players in Thondi. The film will be dubbed in Telugu and Hindi as well.