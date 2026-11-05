'SOTY: After Dark': Composer reveals new song explores 'different genres'
What's the story
The makers of Student of the Year: After Dark have released the first song from the series, titled Jo Hona Hai Ho Jayega. The track is sung, written, and co-composed by Chaar Diwaari and Samad Khan. It delves into themes of surrendering control and embracing uncertainty with its unique soundscape. They talked about their collaboration and what went into making this track.
Song details
'The lyrics talk about Murphy's Law in a way where...'
Speaking about the song, Chaar Diwaari told Variety India, "The fun part about this song is that it doesn't really behave the way you expect it to."
"We are exploring different genres such as qawwali and mid-tempo in this, in a way where the transitions feel effortless."
"The lyrics talk about Murphy's Law in a way where it feels liberating. The lyrics reflect positive nihilism."
Creative process
'We wanted the track to have its own personality'
Khan added, "Diwaari and I didn't want to make something that sounded too polished or predictable."
"We wanted the track to have its own personality, something that feels slightly off in places but in a good way."
"We played around with different sounds and ideas until we found something that felt right for this world."
"I think that's what I enjoy most about working with Diwaari."
Series information
More about the series and its cast ensemble
Directed by Reem Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark is pay-rolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta.
The series stars Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, alongside Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Deeya Damani, Manya Grover, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Vivek Gomber.
Meanwhile, the show is set to air on JioHotstar on November 13.