'SOTY' reboot: Shanaya Kapoor leads cast of 'Student of the Year'
Dharma Productions is bringing back its Student of the Year franchise—this time as a digital series, with Shanaya Kapoor in the lead.
The show promises all the classic campus drama: friendship, rivalry, ambition, and romance.
Alaya F has also joined the cast, while casting for the male lead is still underway.
This is why it's a big deal for Kapoor
This project is a big deal for Kapoor—it was originally meant to be her debut before her first film, Aankhon Ki Gustakiyaan (which didn't make much noise at the box office).
Now she gets a fresh shot at center stage in a series that blends Dharma's signature style with plenty of nostalgia and new energy for fans old and new.