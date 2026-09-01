South Indian cinema increasingly receives A certificates for mature content
South Indian movies are becoming more common with A ratings, with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups among the latest South Indian films to release with an A certificate thanks to its brutal violence, sexual content and strong language.
Filmmakers seem less worried about limiting their audience and more focused on telling intense stories their own way.
CBFC categories did not deter filmmakers
Big names like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth's Coolie, and Dhanush's Raayan have all gone A, showing that creative risks are becoming the norm.
Even though the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) rolled out new age-based categories in 2024 (like UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+), directors aren't shying away from adult content.
Industry insiders say audiences, especially younger ones used to OTT platforms, are cool with mature storytelling, so filmmakers feel freer to push boundaries.