'South Park' renames itself 'South America' after Trump's renaming calls
Entertainment
South Park is now calling itself South America.
South Park's creators made the switch as a tongue-in-cheek response to President Trump's recent calls to rename some places.
The announcement came from the show's official X account.
'South Park' mocks Apple Google Skydance
The South Park team joked, "Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA," poking fun at those companies for following Trump's orders on map names.
They also took a swipe at Paramount, now owned by David Ellison's Skydance Corporation, calling it "Skydance Capitulation," keeping up their tradition of sharp, timely satire.