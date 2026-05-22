Spears arrested in California for DUI with stimulant finding
Entertainment
Britney Spears was arrested for DUI in California on March 4, 2026.
Police reports say she had big mood swings and made confusing statements, even though her breath test results were under the legal limit.
A drug recognition evaluation determined she was under the influence of a CNS stimulant.
Spears pleaded guilty to lesser charge
Britney pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and got probation, a fine, and a three-month DUI program. She admitted to taking Adderall (without a prescription) with her Lamictal.
As part of her deal, she will attend therapy sessions and allow vehicle searches. Her legal team says she is focused on making positive changes.