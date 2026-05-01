Spears spotted cruising Westlake Village and Calabasas after rehab
Entertainment
Britney Spears was spotted out and about for the first time since finishing rehab.
On April 30, she was seen cruising through Westlake Village and Calabasas in a black Mercedes G-Wagon, looking laid-back with her feet up on the dashboard, sunglasses on, and her hair down.
Britney had checked into rehab earlier this month for substance abuse treatment.
Spears faces May 4 DUI charge
Britney is also dealing with some legal trouble: she's due in court on May 4 for a misdemeanor DUI charge from a March 4 arrest involving drugs and alcohol.
She entered rehab on April 12.