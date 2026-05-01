Spears spotted cruising Westlake Village and Calabasas after rehab Entertainment May 01, 2026

Britney Spears was spotted out and about for the first time since finishing rehab.

On April 30, she was seen cruising through Westlake Village and Calabasas in a black Mercedes G-Wagon, looking laid-back with her feet up on the dashboard, sunglasses on, and her hair down.

Britney had checked into rehab earlier this month for substance abuse treatment.