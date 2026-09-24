'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 5 drops 15 celebrities
Entertainment
Season five of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test just kicked off on Fox, dropping a fresh group of 15 celebrities, including Oliver Hudson, Candace Cameron Bure, and Collin Gosselin, into Malaysia's jungle for some seriously tough military-style tasks.
From a claustrophobic, high-pressure search of an underground bunker to braving high-altitude missions, the show promises plenty of grit and surprises.
Thursdays 9pm ET/PT Hulu next-day
New episodes air every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT, starting September 24 and running through November 12.
If you miss it live on Fox, you can catch each episode on Hulu the next day.
And if you want to see how past seasons went down, all previous episodes are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu too.