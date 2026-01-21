Rajamouli's 'Varanasi': Did makers hint at Ram Navami release?

Film details

'Varanasi' is a historical epic

The short clip takes place in 7200 BCE during the Trethayuga, and ends with Rama chants. The film is a historical epic set in Kasi, with a significant Ramayana episode filmed there. Rajamouli has expressed his love for Hindu epics and stated that they shot this particular episode for 60 days. Babu will reportedly play Lord Ram. The director had earlier said, "Since my childhood, I've spoken many times about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata mean to me."