Rajamouli's 'Varanasi': Did makers hint at Ram Navami release?
What's the story
Earlier this month, reports spread that the highly anticipated film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, will hit theaters on April 9, 2027. And, now, fans are taking a new social media post featuring a snippet of the title announcement video for the film as a hint from the makers. After all, it might release on Ram Navami next year. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
Film details
'Varanasi' is a historical epic
The short clip takes place in 7200 BCE during the Trethayuga, and ends with Rama chants. The film is a historical epic set in Kasi, with a significant Ramayana episode filmed there. Rajamouli has expressed his love for Hindu epics and stated that they shot this particular episode for 60 days. Babu will reportedly play Lord Ram. The director had earlier said, "Since my childhood, I've spoken many times about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata mean to me."
Director's remarks
Rajamouli's admiration for Babu's portrayal of Lord Ram
Rajamouli also spoke about Babu's first look as Lord Ram, saying it gave him goosebumps. He said, "On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama's get-up for the photoshoot, I got goosebumps." "I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna but the calmness of Rama." The film is reportedly being made on a budget of over ₹1,000 crore.