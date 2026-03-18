'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer: Peter risks losing his powers

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Wednesday. The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will be the fourth solo Spider-Man movie in this franchise. It stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, filming wrapped up late last year.

Plot 'Brand New Day' will explore aftermath of 'No Way Home' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the previous film, Peter allowed Doctor Strange's spell to erase his identity from everyone's memory to fix the broken multiverse. This decision has left him utterly alone, with MJ and Ned (Jacob Batalon) living their lives without any memory of him. The trailer hints at a more grounded and quieter life for Spider-Man, with Peter navigating New York City as a lone vigilante after Aunt May's death.

Cast Cast and crew of the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. The villain roster also gets an upgrade with Michael Mando as Scorpion and Marvin Jones II as Tombstone. New cast members include Tramell Tillman and Liza Colon-Zayas, though their roles are yet to be revealed. The film will be released on July 31.

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