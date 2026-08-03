Loved 'Brand New Day'? Here's when next 'Spider-Man' movie arrives

In Beyond the Spider-Verse, Morales embarks on his most dangerous journey yet. He is hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society and betrayed by his friends.

This forces him to venture into the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in a desperate search for a way back home.

The previous installment, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, had a blockbuster opening weekend with $927 million at the worldwide box office.