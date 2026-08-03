Loved 'Brand New Day'? Here's when next 'Spider-Man' movie arrives
What's the story
Fans of Spider-Man are currently relishing the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And, thankfully, they wouldn't have to wait much longer for the next Spider-Man movie on the big screens. Sony Pictures has announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 18, 2027. The film is the final installment of the acclaimed animated trilogy. It will follow Miles Morales as he faces new challenges and battles enemies across the multiverse while trying to save his family.
Plot details
What to expect from 'Beyond the Spider-Verse'
In Beyond the Spider-Verse, Morales embarks on his most dangerous journey yet. He is hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society and betrayed by his friends.
This forces him to venture into the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in a desperate search for a way back home.
The previous installment, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, had a blockbuster opening weekend with $927 million at the worldwide box office.
Crew information
Meet the cast and crew of 'Beyond...'
The film is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh as producers.
Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are the executive producers. Jessica Berri serves as the co-producer while Lord, Miller, and David Callaham have penned the screenplay.
Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are likely to return to reprise their roles as Miles and Gwen Stacy.
MCU speculation
Meanwhile, theories about Tom Holland's next Spidey film are rife
The end of Brand New Day has sparked theories about the future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film ends on an emotional note as MJ seemingly begins to recall fragments of her relationship with Peter Parker before Doctor Strange's spell erased his identity from everyone's memory.
Ned also appears to remember pieces of his friendship with Peter through their iconic handshake, suggesting that some connections can survive even the most powerful magic.
Film synopsis
'Brand New Day' is out now
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day explores the aftermath of Doctor Strange's spell.
The film stars Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.
It was released in India on July 30 and in the US on July 31.
Marvel has promised live-action Spidey will return, but where and how remains to be seen.