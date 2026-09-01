'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes 3rd biggest film ever

The film has outperformed Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water to grab its spot in cinema history.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal, it's also the highest-earning solo superhero movie ever.

Domestically, it's brought in $891 million, second only to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and international fans from China to India helped push its worldwide total even higher.