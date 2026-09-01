'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes 3rd biggest film ever
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, has officially joined the $2 billion club at the global box office.
With a total of over $2.332 billion earned as of August 31, 2026, it's now the third-biggest movie ever: only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame have made more.
'Spider-Man' now highest earning solo superhero
The film has outperformed Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water to grab its spot in cinema history.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal, it's also the highest-earning solo superhero movie ever.
Domestically, it's brought in $891 million, second only to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and international fans from China to India helped push its worldwide total even higher.