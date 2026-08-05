'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' collects $1B in record 6 days!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been rewriting box office history since its release on July 31 (July 30 in India).

It not only set a record for the biggest domestic opening weekend ever with $360 million in North America but also posted the highest-grossing opening day and biggest Thursday preview haul in domestic box office history.

The film became the fastest to cross $400 million at the North American box office and delivered the highest-grossing Monday ever with $47 million.