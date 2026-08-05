'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' collects $1B in record 6 days!
What's the story
The latest Marvel-Sony collaboration, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has achieved a remarkable feat by crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office within just six days of its release. This makes it the second-fastest film to reach this milestone, only behind Avengers: Endgame which earned $1.2 billion worldwide during its opening weekend in 2019. The new Spider-Man movie has reportedly grossed $1.05 billion globally so far, including $407 million in the US and $645.8 million internationally.
Record-breaking performance
Record-breaking box office journey of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been rewriting box office history since its release on July 31 (July 30 in India).
It not only set a record for the biggest domestic opening weekend ever with $360 million in North America but also posted the highest-grossing opening day and biggest Thursday preview haul in domestic box office history.
The film became the fastest to cross $400 million at the North American box office and delivered the highest-grossing Monday ever with $47 million.
Franchise success
This is what happens in 'Brand New Day'
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker.
The film follows Peter adjusting to life post-2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, largely operating solo while his former best friends, Ned and MJ, finish college at MIT.
When they return to New York City, Peter is drawn back into their lives as he teams up with allies like Frank Castle/The Punisher and Yelena Belova against a mysterious threat only he can sense.
Future prospects
Meanwhile, here's how 'Brand New Day' affects 'Avengers' release
The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a positive tone for Marvel's upcoming release, Avengers: Doomsday.
This film will bring together several superheroes and mark Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, albeit as the villain Doctor Doom.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed his surprise at Brand New Day beating Endgame's domestic record but was thrilled about it nonetheless.