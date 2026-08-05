'Spider-Man: BND' is on fire; crosses ₹300cr in 6 days
What's the story
The latest Marvel offering, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is enjoying a phenomenal run at the Indian box office. The Tom Holland starrer raked in an estimated ₹21.5 crore net on its sixth day (Tuesday), taking its total India net collections to an impressive ₹303.25 crore. The film's gross collections now stand at an estimated ₹362.61 crore after it earned around ₹25.71 crore gross on Tuesday alone!
Box office analysis
Weekday collections within expected range
Despite witnessing a drop in collections during the weekdays after an extended opening weekend worth ₹257.95 crore, the decline has remained within expectations for a Hollywood film of this scale.
The superhero spectacle earned another ₹21.5 crore on Tuesday, which is a slight 9.7% dip from Monday's earnings of ₹23.8 crore.
Version performance
English version is the highest earner
The slight dip in collections can be attributed to lower weekday occupancy.
While the English version recorded around 24% occupancy, the Hindi dubbed version continued to perform exceptionally well with an impressive 82% occupancy.
The English version contributed the largest share of earnings on Day 6 with approximately ₹11.5 crore, followed closely by the Hindi dubbed version at ₹8 crore and the Tamil version at ₹1.2 crore.
Record chase
'Spider-Man' set to breach ₹400 crore gross mark soon!
With ₹362.61 crore gross already in the bank, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now just a few days away from breaching the coveted ₹400 crore gross mark in India.
It also remains in contention to become the first Hollywood film to cross the ₹500 crore mark at the Indian box office.
If it maintains its momentum, it could potentially surpass Marvel Studios's Avengers: Endgame and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water to become India's highest-grossing Hollywood release!