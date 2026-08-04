'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' dips but nears ₹350cr in India

On Monday, the English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day led with an estimated ₹12.5 crore net, followed by the Hindi dubbed version with around ₹8.75 crore.

The Tamil version contributed an estimated ₹1.5 crore while the Telugu version added ₹1 crore to the total earnings.

The Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions collectively earned around ₹50 lakh on Monday, according to early estimates.