'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' dips but nears ₹350cr in India
What's the story
After a record-breaking opening weekend, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has seen its first major drop in collections in India. Estimates for Monday's net collection, per Sacnilk, put it at ₹23.8 crore across 16,874 shows nationwide, implying a decline of 69.4% from Sunday's ₹77.75 crore net. Despite this dip, the Marvel blockbuster continues to rule the box office and is nearing the ₹350 crore gross milestone in India.
Box office breakdown
'Spider-Man' English version led the collections
On Monday, the English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day led with an estimated ₹12.5 crore net, followed by the Hindi dubbed version with around ₹8.75 crore.
The Tamil version contributed an estimated ₹1.5 crore while the Telugu version added ₹1 crore to the total earnings.
The Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions collectively earned around ₹50 lakh on Monday, according to early estimates.
Box office performance
Film to get boost with IMAX release in India
With its latest earnings, the superhero spectacle has now amassed an estimated ₹281.75 crore net and is now powering on to the ₹350 crore mark, with a current gross total of ₹336.91 crore at the Indian box office.
The film's theatrical run is set to receive another boost with its IMAX release this Friday.
IMAX officially announced that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in the premium large format on August 7.
International earnings
'Spider-Man' reportedly crosses $1 billion globally within days of release
Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly crossed the $1 billion mark within days of its release. With the addition of IMAX screens and strong audience demand continuing worldwide, industry analysts believe the film is well-positioned to continue its march toward the $1.5 billion global milestone.
In India, it remains on course to comfortably cross the ₹350 crore gross mark and even make it to the ₹400 crore mark by the end of its first week at the box office.